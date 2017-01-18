Do you know who your legislators are?

Do you know who your elected officials are? If you need a refresher, you're in luck: There's an app for that!

The app is called Texas Elected Officials Flash Cards, and it's a quick way to test your knowledge of statewide officials and members of the house and senate.

The app, developed by Blakemore Public Affairs in Austin, pops up images and you have to guess who they are. If you're right you get a point.

Users can identify 199 state officials, including 27 who did not serve during the previous legislative session.

