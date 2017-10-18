List: FBI seizes dozens of items from home, cars in Sherin Mathews case

Detectives in Richardson have filed at least 30 search warrants related to the investigation of missing three-year old girl Sherin Mathews.
WFAA has also learned a judge signed off on three more search warrants Wednesday afternoon in the dynamic investigation to try and locate Sherin.
Search warrants obtained by WFAA reveal FBI detectives seized a variety of electronics, including five cellphones, three laptops, a tablet and a digital camera from the family home.
In total, FBI agents listed 47 items seized from the home, including trash bags, a pink blanket and pink T-shirt.
In another search warrant for the family's 2013 Acura MDX, detectives collected a floor mat, DNA swabs and a USB drive. That vehicle is at the center of the investigation as Richardson Police have said the vehicle was not at home between 4 and 5 a.m. on the morning Wesley Mathews says his daughter disappeared.
Search warrants were also conducted on two other vehicles owned by Mathews and his wife, Sini. Both indicate multiple swabs were taken from the vehicles, but detectives say the focus of their investigation remains the whereabouts of the Acura SUV.
Sherin Mathews has been missing since early on Oct. 7 when her father told Richardson Police he placed his daughter outside the family home at 3 a.m as a form of discipline for not "drinking her milk."
Mathews was arrested and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.
Richardson Police, with the assistance of two drones from Mansfield Police and the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management, conducted a series of searches in and around Richland College on Tuesday.
List: The items seized by the FBI in the search for Sherin Mathews
Note: The laundry list of items seized at this early stage in the case may or may not be considered clues or evidence. These are items that investigators simply want to look at more closely.
Seized from home on 900 block of Sunningdale
- Trash bags, shopping bag, roll of fabric
- Blue string and “dark, hair-like fibers”
- Piece of red plastic
- iPhone with case
- Desktop computer
- Three laptop computers
- Five cell phones
- Folder with banking documents
- Adoption papers
- Joint banking account book
- Marriage certificate
- Birth certificate
- Medical bills
- Vacuum contents
- Exam gloves
- Contents of power equipment
- Digital camera with adapter
- Wooden spoons
- Gloves and dish scrubber
- Fitted sheet
- Five pairs of shoes
- Two pairs of boots
- Tax return
- Financial paperwork
- Internet router
- Wooden fork and spoon wall hanging
- Pink T-shirt
- iPad
- DNA swabbing
- Blanket
- Changing table cover
- Hair
- Washer and dryer
Seized from Acura MDX
- Floor mat
- DNA swabs
- USB drive
- Interior sunroof slide cover
- Seat belt
- Cabin air filter
- Radio module
- Display monitor
Seized from family’s Lexus
- Costco receipt dated Oct. 5, 2017
- Driver’s side floormat
- 5 DNA swabs from pedals, steering wheel, gear shift, driver controls
Seized from family’s Toyota Sienna
- Six DNA swabs
"This is a very elaborate investigation. It's complex. In my opinion, I can see that no stone is left unturned," said a private investigator Mike Bradshaw who has been investigating missing person's cases for years.
Although he is not connected to this case in any way, but did spend some time with WFAA to offer insight into the items mentioned in the search warrant. One portion of the search warrant talks about a navigation unit that was sent to Quantico, Virginia which happens to be FBI Headquarters.
"There's a good possibility this data may reveal where any of the vehicles traveled the day she disappeared," said Bradshaw.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
