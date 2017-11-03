KVUE
Deer gives triad woman early morning scare after breaking into her house

A Winston-Salem woman came face to face with a deer after it broke into her house early Friday morning. Amanda McNeil said both she and the deer were scared.

November 03, 2017

Winston-Salem, N.C. -- A woman in Winston-Salem got an unexpected visitor and an early morning scare after a deer broke into her house around 4:00am Friday. 

Amanda McNeil said the deer entered her house through a bedroom window which set off her alarm and the animal knocked over several items. The deer was injured in the break-in. McNeil said both she and the deer were scared.

McNeil said she was able to finally get the deer out.

Part of the incident was captured on her surveillance camera.

