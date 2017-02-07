The Beaumont Independent School District will not be headed up by former West Brook High School principal Dr. Rodney Cavness.
The Port Neches-Groves superintendent said despite several calls urging him to return to BISD, he will be taking his name out of the hat.
A search firm has been working to select a new leader for weeks now.
Cavness, also a former superintendent of Evadale Independent School District, said he's happy right where he is.
Dr. Rodney Cavness will not move back to BISD
kjac , KBMT 5:19 PM. CST March 02, 2015
