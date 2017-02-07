System.Object

The Beaumont Independent School District will not be headed up by former West Brook High School principal Dr. Rodney Cavness.



The Port Neches-Groves superintendent said despite several calls urging him to return to BISD, he will be taking his name out of the hat.



A search firm has been working to select a new leader for weeks now.



Cavness, also a former superintendent of Evadale Independent School District, said he's happy right where he is.

