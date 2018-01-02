Woman has ‘life-altering' spinal cord injury after drug deal gone bad

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A woman has suffered what police describe as "life-altering injuries to her spinal cord" after a drug deal went south, police said.

The suspect, Mister Santana Hernandez, 17, allegedly arranged to meet with the victim to facilitate a marijuana transaction in a southeast Austin parking lot on Dec. 28.

Police said the victim met with Hernandez to purchase $50 worth of marijuana. According the the affidavit, Hernandez allegedly took the money, but refused to give the victim the marijuana. The victim told police she grabbed some marijuana she observed inside Hernandez's vehicle and began to walk away when she was shot in the back.

People in the area then called police about hearing gunshots. Medics arrived and took her to Dell Seton Medical Center where she was immediately placed in the intensive care unit with a gunshot wound to her spinal cord. According to the affidavit, she will "need to be hospitalized for an indeterminate amount of time" and has "suffered life-altering injuries to her spinal cord because of the gunshot wound."

Police found Facebook message transcriptions between Hernandez and the victim, and the last message from Hernandez allegedly was "If you snitch on me I'll kill you." From there, police were able to identify Hernandez and find him.

When police spoke with Hernandez, he allegedly admitted to meeting with the victim to sell her marijuana before shooting her. He told police that he then fled the scene and drove to Lady Bird Lake off Lakeshore Drive and threw the handgun in the water.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and is currently in the Travis County Jail. His bond has been set at $200,000.

