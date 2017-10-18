Williamson County gun store burglarized, shotguns and rifles reported stolen

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are looking for six people who they say forced their way into the Blackland Hills Gun Works and stole multiple shotguns and rifles.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an alarm at the business near U.S. 79 and FM 3349 around 4:20 a.m. Oct. 17, and that deputies found the front window had been broken. “Approximately 10-15 shotguns and rifles were stolen,” the sheriff’s office said.

WCSO said surveillance video shows six people wearing masks and gloves forcing their way into the building. The vehicle the people used was found abandoned around a half mile away from the store along FM 3349.

Detectives are investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

