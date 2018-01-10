Wife Shot At Husband While He Sat On Toilet 'To Make Him Listen': Police

Toilet (File photo) (Photo: Stockbroker, Custom)

Goodyear, AZ (AP) - An Arizona woman is facing charges after police say she fired shots at her husband while he sat on the toilet to make him “listen.”

Linda Jean Fahn, 69, recently was arrested following a frantic call from her husband, television station KNXV reported.

He told Goodyear police Fahn barged in while he was using the restroom and fired two shots above his head.

According to a police report, Fahn told officers, “I shot two bullets at the wall above his head to make him listen to me.”

Police say the shots were fired about seven inches above the man’s head as he was slouched on the toilet.

Fahn has been charged with aggravated assault. It was not known if she had an attorney.

© 2018 Associated Press