VIDEO: Man allegedly drove drunk off bridge, landed in creek with 3 kids

MANOR, TEXAS - A man is accused of driving while intoxicated off a bridge and landing in a creek with his wife and three children in the vehicle.

On Jan 20. the Manor Police Department responded to a reckless driver call in the 11500 block of U.S. Highway 290, according to arrest documents. The caller stated that the suspect, identified as Desire Lukusa, 41, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane and then went off a bridge around 10:22 p.m.

Based on the tire markings and debris on the scene, Lukusa drove onto the grassy center median and continued for roughly 100 yards, down an embankment and landed in Wilbarger Creek, police said.

According to the affidavit, motorists who witnessed the accident stopped and jumped into the water and broke through the passenger side window to retrieve the victims.

Police said when they arrived, they noticed the vehicle halfway submerged underwater and found the victims standing on dry ground soaking wet.

The police allegedly pulled Lukusa to the side and detected alcohol coming from his breath and observed that he had bloodshot eyes. Officers then administered a field sobriety test in which they say Lukusa failed to maintain his balance and fell to the ground.

Lukusa has been charged with three counts of abandoning or endangering a child and driving while intoxicated with children under 15 years of age. He has bonds totaling $25,000 and is in police custody.

