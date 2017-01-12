Victoria County fugitive arrested in Austin

Hector Garcia booking photo (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

AUSTIN - A man wanted for allegedly jumping bond and failing to appear in connection to a Victoria County vehicular homicide case was arrested in Austin on Wednesday.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said Hector Garcia, 49, of Austin was taken into custody without incident in East Austin. Garcia was wanted by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office for bail jumping and failure to appear.

Garcia was previously indicted and acquitted on charges he struck and killed a mother of two on Feb. 8, 2014 before leaving the scene. However, a 2016 ruling by the 13th Court of Appeals reversed appellate claims and a new indictment was handed down. Garcia allegedly failed to appear for court hearings, resulting in the arrest warrants being issued.

Garcia was booked into the Travis County Jail pending extradition to Victoria County. Online records state he is being held on combined $200,000 bond. A booking photo for Garcia was not available as of early Thursday afternoon.

