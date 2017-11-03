Victim wanted to buy Xanax, instead got crowbar to the face

Police car (Photo: Chalabala, chalabala.cz)

AUSTIN - After a man arranged to buy Zanax from someone at his hotel room, police reported that he was attacked by two men with a crowbar.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, the victim had arranged to purchase Xanax from a suspect later identified as Eric Lopez, 24. The victim and Lopez had allegedly agreed to complete the transaction at the victim's motel room at a Super 8 on Oct. 29.

When the victim allowed Lopez into his room, there was an unknown man, later identified as Jesus "Junior" Uribe, 23, who took a crowbar and began to hit the victim's face, police said. Lopez allegedly yelled that he was going to "get his gun," as he assaulted the victim. According to the affidavit, Lopez and Uribe took approximately $300 from the victim, his cellphone and laptop and attempted to break into his room safe.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his face including black eyes, busted lips and cuts.

A witness and the hotel security heard the disturbance and came to investigate, police said. Uribe allegedly pointed a black handgun at the witness, and when the hotel security attempted to confront the pair in the parking lot, Lopez allegedly pointed the handgun at him and told him to "stay out of it."

Lopez and Uribe have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and their bond is set at $80,000 and $60,000 respectively.

