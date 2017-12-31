UT student reportedly sexually assaulted on campus

Police said the incident reportedly happened at 307 East 21st Street near San Jacinto Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (Photo: Google Maps)

AUSTIN - Police are investigating after a University of Texas student reported a sexual assault in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve on campus, according to UT police.

The UT Police Department said the student informed police the incident happened at the Caven Clark Field Support Building located at 307 East 21st Street near San Jacinto Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

As UTPD assists the Austin Police Department in the investigation, police said there is "no ongoing threat to campus."

