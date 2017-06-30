Trial date set for Dawnna Dukes corruption trial

Booking photo of Rep. Dawnna Dukes who faces up to 28 years in prison for tampering with government records and abuse of office. (Photo: Travis County Sheriff's Office)

AUSTIN - A judge has set an October trial date for state Rep. Dawnna Dukes (D-Austin) on her public corruption case.

Dukes was indicted in January on 13 felony counts of tampering with a governmental record and two misdemeanors of abuse of official capacity by a public servant. Investigators say she made 13 false entries on State of Texas travel vouchers, stated she traveled to the Texas Capitol in a personal vehicle when she did not. Authorities also allege the Austin democrat misused public funds for her personal gain and converted campaign funds to personal use.

During a June 30 court appearance, Dukes pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Jury selection for her trail is set to begin Oct. 12, with the trial set for Oct. 16. Each felony count brings a punishment of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000. The misdemeanor counts each carry a punishment of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. If convicted on all counts, Dukes faces up to 28 years in jail.

State Rep. Dawnna Dukes (D-Austin) sits in a Travis County courtroom on June 30, 2017. (Photo: KVUE News)

