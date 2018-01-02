‘I shot him' | Woman allegedly fatally shoots fiance on New Year's Eve: Affidavit

Charity Sunshine Ellis, 48. (Photo: TCSO)

TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS - A woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly fatally shot her fiance over an argument about finances on New Year's Eve, police said.

According to the affidavit for 48-year-old Charity Sunshine Ellis' arrest, she was trying to kick out her fiance -- identified by police as 37-year-old Bradley Cole Sullivan -- for allegedly not paying the utility bill. The argument escalated, and Ellis allegedly shot Sullivan in the chest, police said. Ellis then called police at 4:19 a.m. to request an ambulance. Sullivan was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased at around 5 a.m.

According to the affidavit, a 15-year-old child was also present during the altercation. The child told police they heard multiple shots being fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, the child reportedly said, "She shot him," referring to Ellis. Ellis also told deputies, "I shot him."

Later at the police station, Ellis removed eight rounds of .22 caliber ammunition from her front pocket and allegedly said, "Oh look at that. There you go. The ones I didn't shoot him with." According to the affidavit, when Ellis was informed she was being arrested for murder, she became emotional and said she was going to kill herself, and asked the officers to kill her.

Ellis has previous misdemeanor arrests in Oregon in 2012 for harassment, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest. She has been charged with murder, and according to online records, is currently in the Travis County Jail. Her bond has been set at $400,000.

