Three juveniles arrested in Burnet County burglaries

Getty Images

BURNET, TEXAS - Police have arrested three juvenile males in connection to several burglaries in the Burnet area.

BPD said the three – who are not being identified due to their ages – were arrested after a two-week long investigation into burglaries at the new Burnet County Agro Life building on Jan. 9 and Jan. 21. Police said they got into the building on Jan. 9 through an unlocked door and “destroyed a room by spraying several fire extinguishers throughout the area and then pouring paint all over the floors.” The Jan. 21 burglary was done by someone breaking a window out, spraying fire extinguishers and taking “several pieces of property” from the building.

Police also allege the three were behind a burglary at Burnet High School and spraying a fire extinguisher inside a school bus parked at the high school. Burnet CISD said on Facebook Monday that “the former Burnet Elementary and current Quest High School” had been vandalized over the weekend.

According to police, they were able to locate the suspects after tips began coming into CrimeStoppers. Burnet police said they were able to locate all of the property that had been reported stolen. All three will be charged with burglary of a building and criminal mischief.

(© 2017 KVUE)