Three charged in theft of motorcycle and trailer

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Three men are facing felony charges after deputies say they stole a motorcycle and trailer Tuesday night.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Oct. 17 that a utility trailer with a 2003 Honda CBR900 had been stolen from the area of Interstate 35 and Grand Avenue Parkway. Court documents state deputies located the trailer and motorcycle being towed by a truck near Ouida Drive and Ginger Street, which is a short distance away from where the trailer had been reported stolen.

Affidavits state deputies detained the driver, 23-year-old Carlos Lopez, and passengers Javier Cid-Lopez and Robert Servin-Perez, both 18. Carlos allegedly told deputies the trio found the trailer and picked it up, and the affidavit said none of the men knew who the trailer and motorcycle belonged to.

Deputies have charged Lopez, Cid-Lopez and Servin-Perez with felony Theft over $2500 and felony Engaging in Organized Crime. Affidavits state Lopez and Cid-Lopez were booked on combined $25,000 bond. Online records at the Travis County Jail state Servin-Perez is being held on combined $35,000 bond. Booking photos are not available as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.

