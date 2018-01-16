Texas deputy pulls over motor home — and finds 677 pounds of marijuana inside

Wise County sheriff deputies seized 677 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday.

WISE COUNTY - Authorities seized 677 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop of a motor home on Texas 114 in Wise County on Sunday, Sheriff Lane Akin said.

The stop happened about 4 p.m., just east of U.S. 287.

A sheriff deputy pulled over the motor home, and then searched it, discovering the marijuana, which is valued at more than $2 million, Akin said.

The driver, David Kwan, 59, and a passenger, Cuixin Chen, 46, both from Garden, Calif., were arrested and face charges of felony drug possession with intent to deliver.

Kwan and Chen were believed to be driving to Dallas, Akin said. They remained in the Wise County Jail on Tuesday with their bail amounts set at $35,000 each.

David Kwan, 59, left, and Cuixin Chen, 46. (Wise County Jail)

