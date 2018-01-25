Texas Attorney General's Office arrests man accused of soliciting a minor online

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A 30-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to solicit a minor for sex online.

The office of Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that the Child Exploitation Unit arrested Alberto Vazquez on one count of online solicitation of a minor after he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a person he thought to be a 14-year-old girl to meet to have sex.

Officials said that Vazquez was arrested when he arrived at the location in Georgetown, where he expected to meet the child, and was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The Texas Attorney General's Office uses the latest technology to track down online predators in order to protect children. Attorney General Paxton encourages all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face online and to take steps to protect their safety.

For more information about cyber safety, click here.

