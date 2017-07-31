KVUE
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Virginia

Paul Livengood, KCEN 3:28 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive has been arrested in Falls Church, Virginia on two counts of murder, according to Texas DPS.

The suspect, Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, who is affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, was being sought in connection with a June 2016 murder in Missouri City, Texas, and a July 2017 murder in Harris County.

According to a press release, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID), FBI-Houston, Houston PD Homicide Unit, and Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) collaborated efforts with local authorities near Arlington, Virginia, to locate and arrest Herrera-Hernandez. 

Texas DPS said Herrera-Hernandez's arrest did not result from tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, and thus no reward will be paid.

