Teens accused of robbing Round Rock 'Five Guys' arrested

(From Left to Right) Luis Eduardo Sanchez Lopez, 19, and Andrew Allen Jones, 18. (Photo: Round Rock Police Department)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Two teens were arrested for allegedly robbing a Five Guys restaurant during the early morning hours of Sept. 21, 2016.

In a release, police said they tracked down the suspects, Andrew Allen Jones, 18, and Luis Eduardo Sanchez Lopez, 19, using surveillance footage from the restaurant, located in the 3107 block of South Interstate 35.

Police said in the footage, Jones could be seen wearing a clown mask at 12:16 a.m.

After an investigation, detectives discovered that Jones had bought the mask hours before the robbery. Lopez, who police allege was Jones' accomplice, was working at Five Guys while the robbery was happening.

Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail and Lopez is awaiting extradition from the Denton County Jail.

