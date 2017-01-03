Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff along I-45

SWAT standoff on I-45 Tuesday afternoon (Photo: WFAA)

NAVARRO COUNTY -- A suspect has been arrested after a three-county crime spree forced Interstate 45 to be shut down in Navarro County Tuesday morning.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened.

Officials tell WFAA the unidentified suspect committed a robbery in nearby Limestone County, then an aggravated robbery at a Shell gas station in Freestone County.

The man then stopped his truck on the side of I-45 near Mile Marker 220, and fired shots from a gun.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and surrounded his vehicle.

I-45 was shut down for a short time while the standoff took place.

The armed man was eventually arrested.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WFAA