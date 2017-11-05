KVUE
Sutherland Springs church shooting 76 miles from Austin

KVUE 3:38 PM. CST November 05, 2017

TEXAS - After a shooter opened fire on a church in the vicinity of San Antonio, many viewers may wonder where exactly the shooting is in relation to Austin.

Multiple fatalities and casualties have been reported at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday afternoon. Go here for the developing story.

First Baptist Church, located at 216 4th Street in Sutherland Springs, sits about 97 miles south of Austin. From Austin, the church is about an hour and 45 minute drive.

