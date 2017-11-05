Church shooting suspect court-martialed in Air Force for assault on wife, child

Screenshot from alleged suspect's social media page. (Photo: ABC News)

AUSTIN - The man accused of opening fire inside of a Sutherland Springs church Sunday, killing as many as 26 people and wounding 20 others, was a member of the United States Air Force until he was discharged for bad conduct, a spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press Sunday night.

State and federal law enforcement identified the gunman as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, ABC News reported. In a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott and local law enforcement refrained from naming Kelley as the suspect and instead said he was a white man in his 20s.

Neighbors told KVUE's Christy Millweard they believe Kelley lived with his wife and 2-year-old son in a barn apartment behind his parents' home, who've lived in the rural area for a decade. They added that it wasn't unheard of to hear gunshots from his backyard around 10 or 11 at night.

"You never think your neighbor is capable of something like that. Makes you wonder, right? If that's the case, if he did that, that kind of worries you, thinking we've been living next door to this guy," said Makr Moravitz, Kelley's neighbor.

Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman, said from 2010 until his discharge, Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 on one count of assault on his wife and another on his child. He received a bad conduct discharge, 12 months' confinement and a reduction in rank. He was discharged two years later.

Kelley, dressed in black, wearing a ballistic vest and tactical gear, was allegedly armed with a Ruger assault-type rifle when he opened fire inside of the First Baptist church during the 11 a.m. service Nov. 5, killing children and adults alike, officials said.

Officials said an armed resident started firing at the suspect, forcing him to drop his weapon. Officials said it's not known yet if he died from a self-inflicted wound or by the hands of the armed resident.

U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Kelley lived in a San Antonio suburb and did not appear to be linked to terrorist organizations. Although they are investigating social media posts Kelley made days before the attack, where he can be seen holding an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

A Comal County background check revealed that Kelley did not have a criminal record as an adult, aside from a few traffic violations in 2008.

More details on possible motives have yet to be revealed.

