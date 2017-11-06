Gunman's ex-in-laws sometimes attended services, sheriff says

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church as the sun begins to rise on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty images, 2017 Getty Images)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TEXAS (AP) - The in-laws of the man who killed 26 people in an armed assault on a rural Texas church had attended the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs but were not there during the deadly rampage, the Wilson County sheriff said Monday.

The Texas Department of Safety on Monday identified the shooter as Devin Kelley, 26, of nearby Comal County, Texas. Kelley served briefly in the Air Force but was discharged in 2012 for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, a military spokeswoman said.

"We know that his ex-in-law, or in-laws, came to church here from time to time," Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CNN. "They were not here yesterday."

Local hero: Resident shot at, chased gunman

The church, located about 25 miles east of San Antonio, normally posted video of its services online, Tackitt said. But he said there was "very little" video from Sunday's service.

The black-clad gunman opened fire Sunday at the church outside San Antonio, killing at least 26 — about half of them children — and wounding about 20, Tackitt said. He said all the bodies had been removed Monday.\

When asked if he expects the death toll to rise, the sheriff said he believes most of the people at the hospital are in stable condition. He said there are about 20 people still in the hospital.

He said only one victim had not been identified.

The killer was pursued by a good Samaritan with a gun. As law enforcement responded, the suspect drove off a roadway at the Wilson County/Guadalupe County line, state DPS official Freeman Martin said.

The shooter was found "deceased in his vehicle,” he said, but officials were not immediately certain if the fatal wound came from a self-inflicted gunshot or from the person pursuing him.

Authorities did not immediately identify a motive for the attack. The sheriff said he has spoken with the neighbor who is being credited with chasing the gunman down.

“He doesn’t believe he’s a hero, but I believe he is,” Tackitt said, adding that the man doesn’t want to speak to any media.

“If he hadn’t been there, the guy could have possibly gotten away, you know because, I mean no one would have seen what type of vehicle he was driving,” he said. “There’s another church two miles down the road over there. He could have stopped in there too.”

Speaking to reporters late Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, "There are no words to describe the pure evil that we witnessed in Sutherland Springs today."

Abbott said officials were cautiously releasing information on the shooting, including the names of victims, who ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Officials said 23 of the 26 victims were shot inside the church.

“There’s a lot of information," Abbott said. "We want to piece the puzzle together.”

Tackitt said he knew quite a few of the people who were in the church, later describing the community as one where “pretty much everyone knows everyone.” He said recently the church hosted a fall festival.

“A week later this happens,” he said.

He confirmed a family had been killed, though he didn’t confirm number of people in the family, describing it as a “a pretty high number.” Tackitt said he’s known the family “forever.”

Frank Pomeroy, who is pastor at the church, told ABC News he was out of town when the rampage took place, but that his daughter was killed. Annabelle, 14, "was one very beautiful, special child,” Pomeroy said.

Tackitt confirmed that a visiting pastor Sunday who was one of the victims.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM