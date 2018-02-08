Suspected stalker allegedly drove 80 mph in neighborhood to evade police

Photo: Austin Police Department (Photo: Custom)

A man has been accused of evading police after he sped away through a neighborhood going 80 mph when police tried to pull him over, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Feb. 5, the Austin Police Department received a call from a man who stated that a suspect was stalking his daughter and gave a detailed description of him and his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, when police observed the possible suspect, who was identified as Efrain Perez-Fierro, 25, driving on North Interstate Highway 35, they initiated a traffic stop. Police also noted that Perez-Fierro was driving with an invalid license.

Perez-Fierro then allegedly drove away from police at a high speed, reaching 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, slammed his breaks and turned westbound onto Powell Lane.

Officers activated their emergency lights and siren, but Perez-Fierro continued to evade from police throughout a neighborhood going approximately 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, police said.

Perez-Fierro eventually reached a dead-end and exited his vehicle and walked away, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers were able to arrest Perez-Fierro, but not before he admitted to evading police and stating "I knew y'all were going to get me!", police said.

Perez-Fierro has been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and his bond is set at $15,000. According to online records, Perez-Fierro was in police custody as of Thursday afternoon.

