I-35 reopens after dummy grenade found during Dallas crash investigation

DALLAS -- Interstate 35 has reopened in North Dallas after a dummy grenade was found during a fatal crash investigation.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office closed I-35E at Royal Lane and Walnut Hill Tuesday morning, but the interstate has since reopened.

While investigating a fatal crash, what looked like a hand grenade was found, officials said. The driver of the vehicle carrying the suspected grenade is the one who died.

The Dallas Police Department's Bomb Squad was called to the scene. The grenade was determined to be a dummy.

The crash victim's name hasn't been released.

© 2017 WFAA-TV