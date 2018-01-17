Suspect stabbed victim after she asked him to kill her, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A male suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the chest when she asked him to kill her, police said.

On Saturday, the Austin Police Department responded to a residence after they received a call from the suspect, now identified as David Poteet, 26.

According to an arrest affidavit, when officers spoke with Poteet, he stated that he and his girlfriend of two years began arguing after he told her that he didn't love her anymore.

The argument escalated when the victim grabbed a knife and said that she wanted to kill herself and told Poteet that she wanted him to do it for her, police reported.

The victim allegedly told Poteet, "If you want to kill me, then just kill me. Don't be a (explicit)." To which Poteet responded, "She gave me the knife and I don't know why I did it."

Poteet then allegedly grabbed the knife that had a 3-inch metal blade and stabbed the victim in the chest. The knife hit the victim's sternum about an inch deep but did not hit any vital organs, officials said.

Poteet has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and his bond is set at $100,000.

According to online records, Poteet is in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

