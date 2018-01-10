Suspect lights blow torch during argument with ex-girlfriend, police say

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of lighting a blow torch during an argument with his ex-girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim was house-sitting the home of her mother's boyfriend when she heard a knock on the door at around 12:15 a.m. Dec. 30. The victim assumed that it was one of her friends because she had a few friends over earlier who left around 12:10 a.m, police said.

A witness on the scene told police that he answered the door and that the suspect, who police identified as 20-year-old Dylon McCune, forced himself inside the home by pushing the witness.

According to the affidavit, McCune was looking for his ex-girlfriend and threatened the witness by saying "You're lucky I don't (expletive) you up!"

McCune was able to find the victim in her room and began yelling vulgar things and breaking her belongings, police said.

The victim and the witness managed to get McCune out of the house, according to the affidavit. However, McCune allegedly began sending threats to the witness and victim via instagram soon after. The messages allegedly stated that he knew the garage code and that he would come back and break through the window.

The following day at around 12:16 p.m., McCune returned to the residence and forced himself inside uninvited, police said. According to the affidavit, McCune made his way into the victim's and witness' room and began breaking items and demanding money.

The altercation escalated when McCune allegedly started punching the victim and witness. Police said the victim used a golf club to hit McCune.

The affidavit stated that McCune continued to ask for all the belongings he gave the victim and that the victim stated she would give them to him if he followed her to her car. According to the victim, once she started gathering the belongings, she heard the sound of a blow torch being lit.

The victim feared McCune was going to light her on fire so she turned around and hit him in the groin with the golf club, police said. McCune allegedly then lit the victim's purse on fire and began to physically assault the witness. Police said the victim then ran back to the house and called 911 before McCune began to punch her on her neck and shoulder from behind.

Before police arrived, McCune left the scene in his truck, according to the affidavit. McCune has been charged with burglary with intent to commit an assault, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $100,000. According to online records, McCune is not in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

© 2018 KVUE-TV