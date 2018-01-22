Suspect in custody after Italy, Texas school shooting

ELLIS COUNTY -- The Ellis County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody after a reported school shooting Monday morning.
The sheriff's office tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that the suspect had been arrested after the shooting in Italy, Texas.
Italy TX school shooting. Suspect in custody. More information to come.— ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018
Stafford Elementary says it and Italy High School are under lockdown.
We're working to get more information. Check back for updates.
