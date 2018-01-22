KVUE
Suspect in custody after Italy, Texas school shooting

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 8:45 AM. CST January 22, 2018

ELLIS COUNTY -- The Ellis County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody after a reported school shooting Monday morning.

The sheriff's office tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that the suspect had been arrested after the shooting in Italy, Texas.

Stafford Elementary says it and Italy High School are under lockdown.

We're working to get more information. Check back for updates.

