AUSTIN - A man has been accused of stealing a car and attempting to evade police on car and on foot, only to be caught later by a K-9 officer, police said.

The suspect, James Neal Romine, 19, allegedly stole a car on Jan. 5, and was able to start the vehicle using a screwdriver. On Jan. 9, at around 2:45 p.m., police attempted to make a traffic stop on Romine who was allegedly recklessly driving.

According to the affidavit, Romine jumped the median, and accelerated toward 900 West Stassney Lane to evade the police. Romine's car then lost control and crashed into an energy pole before he exited the vehicle and evaded on foot, police said. Ultimately, Romine was stopped by a K-9 officer after allegedly jumping over multiple fences.

Police said they later found that Romine had removed the Texas license plate off the stolen car and placed a temporary tag in its spot.

Romine has been charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bond has been set at $40,000, and according to online records, he is currently in the Travis County Jail.

