Suspect in 1983 Austin slaying surrenders to authorities

Robert Francis Van Wisse at the time of the killing (left) and what he may look like presently (right). (Photo: FBI)

The suspect in the slaying of a janitor in a South Austin office building in 1983 has surrendered to authorities in Laredo, KVUE and Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski has learned.

Robert Van Wisse, now 51, was 19 at the time of the alleged murder. He was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in December.

According to the FBI, Robert Francis Van Wisse was in the building located at 3816 South 1st Street registering for a course. Sometime that same night, a female janitor was cleaning the building. She was found at around 8:27 a.m. on Sept. 20, 1983 in the men's restroom of the office building. The woman, who was also a wife and a mother of a 1-year-old girl, died of asphyxia due to strangulation and suffocation with a wire.

This is a developing story. Please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)