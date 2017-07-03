Shots fired at North Dallas hotel

Dallas SWAT is responding to a report of an active shooter at a North Dallas hotel Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dallas Park Central on Alpha Rd. just after 2 p.m.

WFAA's Tanya Eiserer is on scene and says the hotel has been evacuated and a witness told her she saw a hysterical woman who was in the room where shots were fired on the fifth floor.

Initial information is that a man was acting oddly outside of a hotel room. shots were heard inside the room. — Tanya Eiserer (@tanyaeiserer) July 3, 2017

