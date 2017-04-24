Suspect shot dead after robbery at Killeen Marketplace

One suspect is dead after a robbery at the T-Mobile store in the Killeen Marketplace shopping center in the 3300 block of E Central Texas Expressway late Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said a 911 call for the robbery happened at 4:14 p.m. Officers arrived quickly and confronted a suspect, who witnesses saw running away from the scene.

Miramontez said the foot pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire, during which the suspect was killed.

One police officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries that were not related to the shooting. It was not immediately clear how the officer was injured.

The parking lot was blocked off well into the evening, as police investigated the shooting. Texas Rangers were also dispatched to help with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV