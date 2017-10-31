Sherin Mathews laid to rest with mom in attendance

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON -- Three-year-old Sherin Mathews was laid to rest in a private ceremony Tuesday, family attorneys said.

The funeral was held "according to the religious beliefs and the cultural heritage of her family," attorneys Mitchell R. Nolte and Gregg Gibbs said in a statement.

Her burial location is being kept a secret, the attorneys said, who confirmed to WFAA that Sini Mathews, Sharin Mathews' adoptive mother, was in attendance, along with close family and friends.

"Because of the intense press and social media attention in this case, the family chose to keep the ceremony private so the focus could be on Sherin’s future in Heaven and not on her tragic death on Earth," the attorneys said.

They added that the family "cannot express their gratitude to everyone personally," but appreciates the outpouring of prayers and love during this time.

Sherin Mathews' body was found Oct. 22 after she disappeared from her family's home on Oct. 7. Her father told police that he put her outside at 3 a.m. to discipline her for not drinking her milk.

His story changed after her body was found in a culvert, telling police that he "assisted" with pouring the milk down Sherin's throat and then moved her body after he realized she had choked and died.

Wesley was arrested and charged with felony injury to a child. He's still in the Dallas County jail on a $1 million bond.

Sini Mathews, a nurse, says she was sleeping during the incident and had nothing to do with Sherin's death. The Mathews' biological 4-year-old daughter was taken into state custody by Child Protective Services.

© 2017 WFAA-TV