Second suspect charged in NW Austin murder

AUSTIN - Police have filed a murder charge against a second person allegedly involved in the Dec. 29 shooting death of a man during a marijuana deal outside a northwest Austin home.

Court documents allege Javier Roberto Teague-Salas, 19, of Harker Heights, was at a home along Quinn Trail on Dec. 29. Mosses Augustine Howell, 19, has also been charged with murder in the case and was arrested Jan. 3.

Police interviewed Howell, who said he traveled from Killen to Austin with three other people, including Salas. Howell claimed Salas and another person walked to the home of Anthony E. Brown, 26, and that Salas told him “I shot him!” after he and the other person ran back to the car. The affidavit states Howell said he was told by Salas and one of the other people in the car to throw his cell phone out the window.

Police noted in their affidavit that a detective received an anonymous call on Jan. 11 from a person claiming he personally observed Salas brag that he shot a man for marijuana in north Austin a few weeks prior.

Bond for Teague-Salas has been set at $1 million. Jail records do not list him in custody as of late Tuesday morning.

