One stabbed in southeast Austin, police say

AUSTIN – Police are investigating a reported Wednesday morning stabbing in the Pleasant Valley area of Austin.
APD said they were called to the 1800 block of River Crossing Circle around 4:15 a.m. Nov. 1 for the stabbing. Austin-Travis County EMS said a person believed to be in their 20s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police are on scene as of 5:10 a.m., and additional information has not been released.
This story will be updated. Please check back for updates.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs