One stabbed in southeast Austin, police say

AUSTIN – Police are investigating a reported Wednesday morning stabbing in the Pleasant Valley area of Austin.

APD said they were called to the 1800 block of River Crossing Circle around 4:15 a.m. Nov. 1 for the stabbing. Austin-Travis County EMS said a person believed to be in their 20s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are on scene as of 5:10 a.m., and additional information has not been released.

