Man killed in overnight shooting in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man at a San Marcos apartment complex early Monday morning.

SMPD said officers responded to Twin Lakes Villas around 2:15 a.m. Oct. 16 for what EMS said was a call regarding a man on the ground and not breathing. Officers said the victim, identified as Robert Lee Castaneda, 31, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arms. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said Castaneda’s death was the fourth homicide in San Marcos in 2017. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

