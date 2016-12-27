Samsung contract worker arrested, charged with threatening to kill employees

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story states the suspect was an employee. The story has been updated to show he was a contractor and not directly employed by Samsung.

AUSTIN -- A Samsung contract worker was fired and arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened to shoot employees and bring a bomb to the facility.

The arrest affidavit alleges Donald Wayne McBride II, 39, made the threat to at least two employees between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

"He mentioned at one point that he was, specifically had a list made up of tier one and tier two for different levels of employees for as far as how he was going to go after them," said Austin Police Detective Christopher Sablotne. "And he also stated that he was only going to shoot the ones that were hiding and not necessarily the ones that were running away."

The affidavit goes on to state McBride said he would carry out the attack if he had a terminal illness or was fired. He was fired later that morning. Sablotne said McBride was arrested without incident Friday.

According to the affidavit, Samsung officials said they were going to send a warning to the approximately 2,000 employees at the facility. KVUE News talked with several employees who said they were not informed of the incident and arrived back at work Tuesday to find increased security measures at the entrances.

"When I drove through that kiosk, they actually searched through all the badges we had. So they actually wanted to see it hanging up there," said employee Teddy Han.

Han said now that he knows about the threat, he will be more cautious.

"I'll look around for more, if there's any strange guy roaming about. Aside from that, I'll be more careful and talk to my colleges a lot more often," said Han.

McBride is now charged with felony terroristic threat and was booked in the Travis County Jail on $50,000 bond, with the added requirement that he must remain at least 200 yards away from the Samsung facility. A booking photo for McBride was not available as of Tuesday evening, but online records indicate he posted bond.

