Reward offered in fireworks theft

(Photo: OH' HAIL Fireworks by Big Tex Facebook)

TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS - The owner of a Central Texas fireworks stand is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) who broke in and stole fireworks early Wednesday morning.

The operators of the OH' HAIL Fireworks by Big Tex stand said in a Facebook post that someone broke into their stand near SH 130 and Parmer Lane between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Dec. 28. The owners said those responsible broke the lock to access the stand, and a $1,000 reward is being offered.

People with information are asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

