Man threatens to kill officer's family during arrest, police say

AUSTIN - A man who was arrested Saturday evening on a public intoxication charge is facing a felony after police say he threatened to kill an officer and their family.

The arrest affidavit for Diedrich Holgate, 38, states police were dispatched to the area of the Zilker Hillside Theater around 6:35 p.m. Feb. 11 for an assist EMS call. Police said Holgate was located in the amphitheater area screaming at officers, and that he had called 911 “several times” requesting someone come out. Police noted several beer cans around Holgate and that he was having a hard time keeping his balance.

Holgate was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. While being searched, police say Holgate called an officer by name and stated “I’m going to kill you and your family.” The affidavit states Holgate said he had the right to kill all Austin police officers because his constitutional rights were being violated. Police noted in the affidavit that Holgate has a history of threatening police officers, resisting and evading arrest.

Online records at the Travis County Jail state Holgate is being held on a retaliation charge in addition to the public intoxication charge. His bond has been set at a combined $20,000.

