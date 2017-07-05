Pregnant woman shot, Temple Police investigate two shootings

TEMPLE, Texas -- The Temple Police Department announced Wednesday that it was investigating two Independence Day shootings.

Someone appeared to have used a shotgun to fire toward a large group of teens eating in a front yard in the 500 block of E. Nugent Avenue around 11:38 p.m. on July 4, according to police.

A pregnant woman was shot in the shoulder and neck, police said. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in unknown condition.

Temple Police Spokeswoman Shawana Neely said witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a grey car that drove off east on Nugent Avenue.

"The scene was secured and detectives were called out to investigate," Neely said. "This case is active."

There was an earlier shooting reported at 9:16 p.m. in the 300 block of N 12th Street.

Neely said the victim in that shooting -- who was not wounded -- was driving when he heard a gunshot and his rear driver's side window shattered. Officers responded and found a bullet in the back seat.

"The victim advised that he believes the suspect was on foot since he did not see any vehicles in the area," Neely said.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the two shootings were linked. But, they happened only roughly ten blocks away from each other.

If you have any information about either shooting, you can submit an anonymous tip by clicking here. You can also call Bell County Crime Stoppers without using your name. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 254-526-8477.

