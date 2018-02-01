Police: Woman, 25, strikes elderly woman on CapMetro bus

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUSTIN - A 25-year-old woman has been accused of punching an elderly woman several times on a Capital Metro bus on Jan. 23, Austin police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the alleged victim was sitting on the bus when the suspect -- identified by police as Natasha Johnson -- sat in front of her and allegedly started yelling.

The whole altercation was caught on the CapMetro surveillance video, police said.

Johnson then allegedly jumped from her seat and punched the victim in the head while the bus was still in motion. The bus driver tried to verbally deescalate the altercation but Johnson continued to strike the victim two more times in the head, police said.

The bus driver was able to stop the vehicle when Johnson allegedly grabbed the victim's prescription glasses off of her face, ran off the bus and threw them on the roadway, according to the affidavit.

The video then allegedly shows Johnson running down the street and lying down in the middle of the road.

After receiving multiple calls, the Austin Police Department arrived and were able to identify the suspect based on the surveillance video.

The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her head and came close to losing consciousness, police said.

Johnson has been charged with injury to an elderly individual and her bond has been set at $10,000. According to online records, Johnson is not in police custody as of Thursday afternoon.

