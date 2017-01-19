Police seek public's help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

AUSTIN - Austin police are looking for two men that robbed a woman in the parking lot of a Southeast Austin apartment complex Monday, Jan. 2.
Officers said they responded to the Logan's Mill Apartments in the 1900 block of East William Cannon Dr. at 6:30 a.m.
Police said the woman was struck by the suspects' vehicle and she sustained serious injuries.
Both suspects are described as black men in their late 20s and are approximately 5-feet-10 inches to 6-foot tall. Both also have thin builds and were last seen wearing dark clothing.
Their vehicle is described as a single cab pickup truck, with a possible model year in the late 90s or early 2000s. The vehicle has a creaky door and was noisy. According to the victim, the truck may have been elevated without running boards.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.
