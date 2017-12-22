Police officer, Marine accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Jeramiah Lapaglia

HOUSTON - An officer with the Houston Police Department has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant.

Jeramiah Lapaglia, 26, has been charged with assault of a family member for an incident on November 4. According to court documents, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Aldine Westfield Road in reference to a disturbance.

The deputy checked the area and after not finding anything, initially cleared the call. As he was leaving the complex, he was flagged down by a woman standing outside. According to court documents, her blouse was torn and she told the deputy she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

The woman told the deputy that her boyfriend was an HPD officer and was not in his uniform or carrying his weapon during the incident. She said the two had been in a relationship for approximately six months and she was five months pregnant. She told the deputy she was experiencing minor stomach pain after the alleged assault.

According to court documents, the victim told deputies Lapaglia took her cell phone and became upset when he found text messages between she and her ex-husband. He allegedly threw her phone, threw her clothes on the floor and told her he wanted her to move out. When she tried to leave the apartment two times, both times Lapaglia allegedly picked her up and forced her back inside.

The woman told deputies after she slapped Lapaglia, he picked her up and threw her on the ground.

The deputy observed injuries on both the victim and Lapaglia, according to court documents. Lapaglia denied the allegations to the deputy, and stated the woman had actually assaulted him by slapping him and scratching his neck.

In addition to be an HPD officer, court documents state Lapaglia is also a Marine.

