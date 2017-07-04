Similar vehicle stolen after woman's murder at this home in Hedwig Village on Monday, July 3, 2017 (Photo: KHOU 11)

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas -- A 79-year-old woman was found "brutally" murdered in her Hedwig Village home on Monday, police said.

According to the Hedwig Village Police Department, a maid found Janeil Hooton Bernard dead around 1 p.m. in the home located on Capri Street near I-10 and Voss.

Investigators are not saying how she died, only that her house was ransacked. Her wallet and car were stolen, but there were no signs of forced entry.

Her car, a 2011 red Cadillac sedan, was found abandoned early Tuesday in south Houston, but the killer remains on the run.

Murder victim's stolen Cadillac recovered by HPD.

Police say she lived alone, but does have children in the area. Neighbors told us it was out of character for the usually quiet neighborhood.

"She was a great neighbor, she seemed independent, friendly, her son came to visit, just a great neighbor. She borrowed a few things from me once when her grandchild was coming because we had small children the same age, just a wonderful woman," said Laura Bryant, a neighbor.

Investigators told us the last person to speak to her was her son yesterday afternoon. He is distraught but cooperating. Meantime, detectives are still trying to pin down a motive.

