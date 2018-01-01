7-month-old baby inside stolen car found safe, suspect at large

Officials are looking for this suspect and a 2007 black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate JXN2296. (Photo: KHOU)

HUMBLE, Texas - A 7-month-old officials say was inside a stolen car has been found safe.

BREAKING: Investigators on scene confirm missing 7-month-old from Humble is found safe. Baby was inside car stolen from gas station #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/S6IiWJiwId — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) January 2, 2018

A Harris County Pct. 4 deputy found 7-month-old Allison King on the side of the road in her car seat.

An Amber Alert was issued for Allison Monday night. Deputies say she was taken in her mother's car at the Shell gas station at 21502 Aldine Westfield Road in Humble.

According to deputies, the mother went into the gas station and left Allison in her black Nissan Sentra, which was then stolen.

Officials are looking for the suspect and the 2007 black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate JXN2296.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at (281)-376-3472.

