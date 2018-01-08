A couple is charged with aggravated assault after they allegedly beat their 20-year-old son with a baseball bat for not leaving the house.



On Jan. 6, Travis County deputies responded to the residence after being notified of a family disturbance. When police arrived, they met with the victim and his girlfriend who witnesses the alleged attack.



According to the victim, his mother and father wanted him to get out of the house but he refused because he said all of his belongings were there.



The argument escalated after the victim went into the kitchen to warm up food. His parents, identified as Susan and Mark Baker, 58, allegedly yelled at him to put the food away.



According to an arrest affidavit, Susan Baker cornered her son into his room and pushed him on the bed and began kicking him.



Police said the victim managed to get away but both of his parents followed him outside. Susan Baker allegedly swung a bat at the victim, hitting him on the left knee.



The mother then handed the bat to the victim's father, who struck the victim twice in the chest and on his left elbow, the affidavit said.



When police confronted the parents, Susan Baker stated that she was the only one who hit their son and did it to protect her husband.



After Susan Baker refused to let her husband speak, police separated them and Mark Baker confessed that he did, in fact, also hit their son due to everything "he did in the past," according to the affidavit.



The victim suffered swelling and redness due to being hit several times with the bat but refused treatment from medics.



Bond was set for both parents at $20,000 each.



According to online records, the bakers are not in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

