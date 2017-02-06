Police searching for gunman that shot, killed man in South Austin

Police lights.

AUSTIN - One person died after a shooting in South Austin Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Cannon Place Apartments on West William Cannon Drive, near I-35 and Manchaca Road. Police said they found two men at the scene injured; One of which had a gunshot wound.

Police said they attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived. The victim was then transported to the hospital where he later died.

The second man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. That man is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police have not released the name of the deceased.

APD said they collected several firearms from the scene, and they believe alcohol played a factor in the incident.

No arrests have been made. Based off of the information they have gathered, police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.

