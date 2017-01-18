New Braunfels police looking for victims of restaurant scammer

(Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

The New Braunfels Police Department is looking for possible victims of a scammer who took money from local restaurants by claiming that the businesses owed him.

NBPD said that the scammer, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Lee Dickey, went to restaurants and said that a waiter or waitress spilled food or drink on him during a previous visit and they had agreed to reimburse him for the cost of cleaning or replacing his ruined clothes. He would then provide fraudulent 'proof' of his dry cleaning expenses. In some cases, the restaurants would give him cash or gift certificates for free meals.

Within a 30 minute period on January 17, Dickey visited at least three New Braunfels restaurants and made these claims. One of the restaurants reported him to NBPD and when he returned to the restaurant on January 18, NBPD detectives detained him.

Dickey was arrested and taken to the Comal County Jail. He was charged with theft under $100 and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

NBPD investigators believe that there may be more restaurants in the area who were victims of Dickey's scam. Detectives are asking that any restaurant who believes they were a victim to preserve any evidence of the crime including video surveillance, bills or receipts and contact NBPD Detective Chris Scott at 830-221-4165.

(© 2017 KVUE)