Mother and daughter charged in August game room shooting

Police lights. (Photo: KGW)

AUSTIN - Capital murder charges have been filed against two women allegedly involved in the Aug. 8, 2016 robbery and shooting at an illegal game room in north Austin.

Court documents allege Lestelle Scott, 46, and Shalonda Faye Scott, 23, were involved in the robbery that left Ga Young Chon, 58, dead and two others injured. Police said they arrived at the Wagon Game Room along Wagon Trail – just southwest of Braker Lane and North Lamar Boulevard – around 10:40 p.m. that night.

Surveillance video from the game room showed two people trying to rob the establishment. One person, identified in a Jan. 16 affidavit as Shalonda Faye Scott, was seen kneeling over as if she was injured. Shalonda was later seen on surveillance video at the emergency room of St. David’s Medical Center being dropped off with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The affidavits state Lestelle told police she was at Wagon Game Room at the time of the shooting, and mentioned that she called her daughter Shalonda to come by and bring her more money. She said she heard gunshots and ran outside to see her daughter lying on the ground bleeding. According to the affidavit, Lestelle said she went back inside the game room and returned to find her daughter was not there.

In a second interview, Lestelle told police she planned the robbery of the game room with Shalonda and her daughter’s friend “Lil Dave,” but then explained to police she told them she did not want to go through with it. Police allege in the affidavit that Lestelle went to the game room the day of the robbery and met with Shalonda and “Lil Dave” just prior to the robbery and shooting. Police identified “Lil Dave” and arrested David Bruce McKinley, 25, in August in connection to his alleged role in the robbery.

Police said McKinley confessed to committing the robbery with Shalonda and that both she and her mother Lestelle continuously called him in an effort to commit the robbery.

McKinley has been in the Travis County Jail on a capital murder charge since Aug. 23, 2016. Bond for Lestelle and Shalonda Faye Scott has been set at $250,000 each. Online records at the Travis County Jail do not list either woman in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

(© 2017 KVUE)