Most wanted fugitive from Copperas Cove captured in Michigan

A Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, being sought in connection with an aggravated robbery at an apartment in Coryell County, was captured in Michigan Monday.

Working off a tip, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force worked with their counterparts in Michigan to locate and arrest Samuel Steel, 22, near another apartment complex in Kalamazoo.

Authorities believe Steel was one of a group of armed males who robbed multiple victims at gunpoint inside an apartment in Copperas Cove in July 2016. Steel was identified by law enforcement and has been wanted since September 2016.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Steel was a confirmed member of the Bloods gang.

Because his capture was the result of a tip, the anonymous tipster will be paid a cash reward of up to $5,000.

